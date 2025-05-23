All Sections
Luxembourg MEP to visit Moscow for peace and human rights talks

Oleh PavliukFriday, 23 May 2025, 18:13
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Luxembourg member of the European Parliament Fernand Kartheiser has announced a visit to Moscow at the invitation of Russia’s State Duma to discuss peace in Ukraine.

Source: Politico, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Kartheiser said he plans to meet Russian MPs, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, and the Director of Bilateral Relations at the Russian Foreign Ministry during his visit early next week.

"In all those meetings, I am going to talk about peace in Ukraine. I will also raise the issue of human rights in Russia, and I will, in general terms, discuss the current worrying state of international relations," he said.

Kartheiser noted that he is funding the trip himself, as "the European Parliament is blocking MEPs’ diplomatic efforts to meet with the Russian Federation."

The European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), Kartheiser’s political group in the European Parliament, has distanced itself from his trip to Moscow.

Background: 

  • Patryk Jaki, a fellow ECR member from Poland’s Law and Justice party, said he would propose Kartheiser’s expulsion from the group if the visit proceeds.
  • Cypriot independent MEP and blogger Fidias Panayiotou has also faced growing criticism for controversial statements and actions regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

