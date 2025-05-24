All Sections
Support Us

Russia killed six civilians and injured over 20 in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 24 May 2025, 08:27
Damaged house. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Six people were killed and another 21 injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk and Kherson oblasts on 23 May.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: In particular, the Russians killed four residents of Donetsk Oblast: two in Kostiantynivka, one in Rodynske and one in Dovha Balka.

Another eight people in the oblast were injured.

Meanwhile, Russian forces struck critical and social infrastructure and residential areas of settlements in Kherson Oblast, damaging three high-rise buildings and 12 houses. The Russian attack also affected a sports ground and a garage.

Two people were killed and another 13 injured in the oblast due to Russian aggression.

