All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU ambassador to Ukraine: If anyone still doubts Russia's intentions, read the news

Ulyana KrychkovskaSaturday, 24 May 2025, 11:36
EU ambassador to Ukraine: If anyone still doubts Russia's intentions, read the news
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Katarina Mathernova, European Union Ambassador to Ukraine, has commented on the Russian nighttime combined attack on Ukraine, the main target of which was Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda; Katarina Mathernova on X (Twitter)

Details: Mathernova advised those who "still doubt Russia wants war to continue" to read the news on 24 May.

Advertisement:

The EU ambassador also noted that the strike on Kyiv had targeted the districts where her colleagues live.

"Another horrific missile & drone attack on Ukraine. Main target - Kyiv. Many residential buildings on fire, suffered a lot of damage. 15 people injured," Katarina Mathernova tweeted

Background:

  • The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia had launched 14 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 250 attack drones against Ukraine on the night of 23-24 May.
  • Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhkna reacted to the large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv and said that Russia's continuous aggression has a simple explanation: "It hasn’t faced enough pressure to stop."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EURusso-Ukrainian warattackKyiv
Advertisement:
Another 307 Ukrainian defenders brought back from Russian captivity – photos
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: 15 people injured, buildings and shopping centre damaged
Russia attacks Ukraine with 14 ballistic missiles and 250 drones overnight
Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv: fires recorded across city, civilians injured – photos
Ukraine hands over former Ukrainian MP Medvedchuk's aide to Russia as part of exchange
"Mum, I've been exchanged, I'm home!" – first videos from prisoner swap released – videos
All News
EU
Luxembourg MEP to visit Moscow for peace and human rights talks
EU market remains open to Ukrainian goods, says Ukraine's minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration
Ukraine proposes that EU co-finance its armed forces: finance minister explains
RECENT NEWS
13:53
Another 307 Ukrainian defenders brought back from Russian captivity – photos
13:01
23 May Russian attack on Odesa claims three lives
12:49
Bloomberg discloses details of 18th sanctions package against Russia
12:45
"Hope of coming home kept us going": Stories of soldiers brought back on first day of large-scale POW exchange
12:21
Drones attack Russian chemical plant Azot – Russian media
11:50
Zelenskyy once again calls for ceasefire after large-scale Russian nighttime attack – video
11:36
EU ambassador to Ukraine: If anyone still doubts Russia's intentions, read the news
11:15
Trump's envoy Kellogg calls POW exchange most positive outcome of talks in Türkiye
10:44
Russia attacks port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast overnight
10:14
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: 15 people injured, buildings and shopping centre damaged
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: