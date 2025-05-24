EU ambassador to Ukraine: If anyone still doubts Russia's intentions, read the news

Katarina Mathernova, European Union Ambassador to Ukraine, has commented on the Russian nighttime combined attack on Ukraine, the main target of which was Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda; Katarina Mathernova on X (Twitter)

Details: Mathernova advised those who "still doubt Russia wants war to continue" to read the news on 24 May.

The EU ambassador also noted that the strike on Kyiv had targeted the districts where her colleagues live.

"Another horrific missile & drone attack on Ukraine. Main target - Kyiv. Many residential buildings on fire, suffered a lot of damage. 15 people injured," Katarina Mathernova tweeted

Background:

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia had launched 14 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 250 attack drones against Ukraine on the night of 23-24 May.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhkna reacted to the large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv and said that Russia's continuous aggression has a simple explanation: "It hasn’t faced enough pressure to stop."

