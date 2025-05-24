All Sections
Russia attacks Ukraine with 14 ballistic missiles and 250 drones overnight

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 24 May 2025, 08:58
Russia attacks Ukraine with 14 ballistic missiles and 250 drones overnight
Iskander system. Photo: Wikipedia

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that the Russians launched 14 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 250 attack drones against Ukraine on the night of 23-24 May.

Source: Air Force

Details: The military reports that it shot down six ballistic missiles and 128 drones, while another 117 drones disappeared from radar and were suppressed by electronic warfare.

The main focus of the attack was the city of Kyiv, but missiles also hit Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The Russian attack affected Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

