Russian attack on Kyiv undermines peace efforts, says Ukraine's foreign minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has condemned Russia’s attack on Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine, stressing the need to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: He noted that a week after the meeting of Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul, Russia has not sent its "peace memorandum".

Instead, he said, it "sends deadly drones and missiles at civilians".

"This is Russia’s response to international peace efforts and a clear evidence that increased sanctions pressure on Moscow is necessary to accelerate the peace process," Sybiha said.

Background:

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that on the night of 23-24 May, Russian forces launched 14 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 250 attack drones on Ukraine.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna responded to the large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv, stating that Russia’s ongoing aggression has a simple explanation: "it hasn’t faced enough pressure to stop".

Katarina Mathernova, EU Ambassador to Ukraine, advised those doubting Russia’s intentions to follow the news.

