Russian UAVs and ballistic missiles attack Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast: civilians injured

An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv on the evening of 23 May due to the threat of Russian attack UAVs and later ballistic missiles. Civilians have been injured in both Kyiv Oblast and the capital.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko; Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces; Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in the capital at around 22:00. The Air Force reported that attack UAVs had been recorded in the south of the city.

Klitschko wrote that the air defence forces had been responding in the city.

Kyiv City Military Administration reported that four cars and the windows of a building had been damaged by fallen debris in the Holosiivskyi district. There were no casualties.

Update: Later, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that a 54-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman had been injured in a Russian UAV strike on the Brovary district. Both of them have suffered shrapnel wounds to the thigh.

A house and a car were also damaged.

After midnight on 23 May, Klitschko reported that 20 Russian UAVs were moving towards Kyiv.

Quote from Klitschko: "Over 20 enemy UAVs are flying towards Kyiv from three different directions. The Brovary, Vyshhorod and Boryspil districts."

Details: At 00:41, Klitschko reported that air defence forces had been responding in Kyiv.

At 01:02, air defence forces were reported to be responding in Kyiv Oblast.

Klitschko also reported that the Russians had launched a combined attack on Kyiv and its oblast. The Air Force said that ballistic missiles were moving towards Kyiv.

Quote from Klitschko: "Explosions in the city. The air defence forces are responding. The city and oblast are under a combined enemy attack!"

Details: Tkachenko reported that debris from downed Russian drones had fallen in the Shevchenkivskyi and Svyatoshynskyi districts. Klitschko added that medics had been called to the Svyatoshynskyi district.

Later, Tkachenko wrote that debris from a missile had fallen in the Obolonskyi district. Fires broke out in two buildings in the Sviatoshynskyi district and debris fell at another address.

Tkachenko also stated that debris from a fallen drone in the Solomianskyi district had hit a residential building.

Klitschko reported that two people had suffered injuries in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital. Both of them received medical treatment.

Quote from Klitschko: "Early reports indicate that drone debris fell on the top floor of a residential building in the capital’s Solomianskyi district. Emergency services are on their way to the scene."

Quote from Tkachenko: "Fires have been reported on the ground and top floors of a residential building in the Dniprovskyi district."

Details: Later, Klitschko reported that an apartment in a residential building had been on fire in the Solomianskyi district and so was a non-residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

Tkachenko wrote that two people had been injured in the Dniprovskyi district.

After 02:00 explosions rocked Kyiv once again and Klitschko reported that air defence forces were responding in the Obolonskyi district.

Tkachenko reported that four civilians had suffered injuries and an acute stress reaction in the Solomianskyi district.

Quote from Klitschko: "As of now, six people have been injured in the capital. Two were hospitalised in the Dniprovskyi district. Four more received medical treatment in the Sviatoshynskyi district."

"Debris fell in the Obolonskyi district.

The number of those injured in the enemy attack has grown to eight people. Two were hospitalised. The others received medical treatment at the scenes."

"Debris also fell in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital."

"Debris fell on a shopping centre in the Obolonskyi district and on a residential building."

Updated: The all-clear was given in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast after 05:00 on 24 May.

