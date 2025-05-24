Blockbuster shopping centre in Kyiv damaged in Russian nighttime attack – photo

Ukrainians brought back from Russian captivity. Photo: Office of the President

The Blockbuster shopping and entertainment centre has been damaged in a Russian drone attack on the night of 23-24 May.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Hromadske

Details: A Russian drone or debris hit the roof of the shopping centre. Repair crews are dealing with the aftermath of the hit.

Advertisement:

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Vlad Safronov, Hromadske

Reports indicate that the shopping centre is open and welcomes visitors despite the attack.

"Many stores are open, but some are still closed, such as the Sinsay clothing store, which was the most affected in the attack," Hromadske added.

Background:

An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv on the evening of 23 May due to the threat of Russian attack drones and later ballistic missiles. People are reported to have been injured in Kyiv Oblast and the capital.

Rescue workers are dealing with the aftermath of the strikes across multiple sites in the city.

A fire broke out in flats on the 3rd and 4th floors of a 5-storey residential building in the Solomianskyi district.

Firefighters contained the fire using 30 personnel and 8 fire appliances.

A fire broke out on the balconies of a 9-storey building on the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th floors in the Obolonskyi district.

A fire broke out in a one-storey non-residential building for the storage of paints and varnishes in the Sviatoshynskyi district in the Russian attack overnight. Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the strikes are ongoing.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!