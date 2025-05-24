Slovak party seeks to officially demand compensation from Ukraine for aid

The Slovak National Party (SNS), a coalition partner, has claimed that Slovakia has the right to demand financial compensation from Ukraine for its assistance.

Source: Slovak news agency TASR, as reported by European Pravda, citing Teraz news portal

Details: Zuzana Škopcová, director of the office of the SNS chairman, stated that the party urges Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) to propose, at the next European Council meeting, that the EU secure a share of Ukraine’s mineral wealth.

Quote from Škoptcová: "Never in history has any state signed an agreement like the one President Zelenskyy concluded with the United States. The EU’s aid is comparable to that of the US. If Ukraine transfers all its mineral wealth to the United States, it will have nothing left to repay European states’ support."

Details: She added that granting the US exclusive rights to Ukraine’s mineral resources is "illogical and unethical".

SNS Chairman Andrej Danko plans to formally raise this issue with Finance Minister Ladislav Kamenický on Monday 26 May. He will request a comprehensive calculation of Slovakia’s costs in supporting Ukraine and the preparation of documents for Prime Minister Fico. The SNS claims Slovakia has provided over €3 billion in aid to Ukraine and argues that, like the US, Slovakia should receive compensation.

Quote from Škoptcová: "If Ukraine has decided to pay for assistance during the war against Russia, it is unclear why it does not do so for the EU."

Details: SNS believes that Fico will raise this issue at the next meeting of the leaders so that they can address the EU leadership.

Background:

On 8 May, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) voted to ratify an agreement on establishing a joint investment fund between Ukraine and the United States. All 338 MPs voted in favour, with none of them abstaining or voting against ratification.

On 12 May, Zelenskyy signed the ratification of the mineral agreement with the United States.

On 13 May, Ukraine signed two commercial agreements with the US International Development Finance Corporation to advance the ratified agreement on the fund’s establishment.

