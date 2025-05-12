All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine completes ratification of minerals deal with US

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 12 May 2025, 19:22
Ukraine completes ratification of minerals deal with US
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed Law No. 0309 on the ratification of the bilateral agreement establishing the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.

Source: the website of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament); European Pravda

Details: The president's website says that Law No. 0309 on the ratification of the minerals deal was returned with the president's signature on Monday, and the act was sent out the same day.

Advertisement:

This completes the formal ratification procedure.

Background:

  • The Verkhovna Rada voted on 8 May to ratify the minerals deal with the United States and establish the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.
  • Yuliia Svyrydenko, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Economy, said the Fund will start operating within weeks of the agreement's ratification.

Read more: Natural resources deal details: 57 minerals and US military aid to Ukraine

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAlegislature
Advertisement:
UN aviation agency recognises Russia's responsibility for shooting down flight MH17
Zelenskyy discusses details of Ukraine-Russia talks with Türkiye's president
Ukraine completes ratification of minerals deal with US
Trump: Thursday's meeting with Russia and Ukraine is very important
Russian UAV attacks car carrying power engineers in Sumy Oblast, one killed – photos, video
Polish foreign minister revokes consent for Russian consulate in Krakow
All News
USA
First 30-day ceasefire, then negotiations, says Trump's special envoy Kellogg
US and European stances on pressuring Russia are converging again, says Estonia's PM
Trump envoy Witkoff to present Putin with 22 proposals from US, Europe and Ukraine, NBC News reports
RECENT NEWS
22:54
European Defence Commissioner: "An attack on an EU and NATO member is a very real threat"
21:22
Zelenskyy: Russian attacks continue, Moscow remains silent on proposed meeting
20:43
Former Russian commander in Ukraine Sergei Surovikin reported to be working in Algeria
20:36
UN aviation agency recognises Russia's responsibility for shooting down flight MH17
20:23
Ukrainian Parliament to consider draft law amending Budget Code to implement minerals deal with US
20:08
Zelenskyy discusses details of Ukraine-Russia talks with Türkiye's president
19:32
Taiwan to provide US$2m for mine clearance in Ukraine
19:29
Top European diplomats: Russia must show serious intent to make progress without delay
19:22
Ukraine completes ratification of minerals deal with US
18:59
Zelenskyy: All of us in Ukraine want Trump to attend talks in Türkiye
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: