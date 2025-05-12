Ukraine completes ratification of minerals deal with US

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed Law No. 0309 on the ratification of the bilateral agreement establishing the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.

Source: the website of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament); European Pravda

Details: The president's website says that Law No. 0309 on the ratification of the minerals deal was returned with the president's signature on Monday, and the act was sent out the same day.

This completes the formal ratification procedure.

Background:

The Verkhovna Rada voted on 8 May to ratify the minerals deal with the United States and establish the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.

Yuliia Svyrydenko, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Economy, said the Fund will start operating within weeks of the agreement's ratification.

