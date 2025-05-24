Woman killed in Russian attack on Kozacha Lopan
Saturday, 24 May 2025, 19:11
A local woman was killed in a Russian attack on the settlement of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast on Saturday 24 May.
Source: Viacheslav Zadorenko, Head of Derhachi City Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "At 17:06 today, the Russians attacked Kozacha Lopan, killing a local resident.
A woman born in 1962 was killed in the attack (believed to have been a drone strike)."
