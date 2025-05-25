All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian drone attack injures 2 in Mykolaiv

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 25 May 2025, 03:21
Russian drone attack injures 2 in Mykolaiv
Smoke. Stock photo: Suspilne

Russian drone strikes injured two people in Mykolaiv and damaged residential areas on the night of 24-25 May.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kim: "We currently know of two casualties, and they have been hospitalised."

Advertisement:

Details: A series of explosions rocked the city overnight. Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported that a residential area had been damaged in the Russian drone attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

casualtiesMykolaivdrones
Advertisement:
Most large-scale Russian attack kills 12 and injures over 60 people in Ukraine
Zelenskyy urges sanctions after Russia launches large-scale air assault
Russia launches nearly 300 drones and 70 missiles overnight, with hits recorded at 22 locations
Russia's Medinsky claimed Russo-Ukrainian war is "Russians killing Russians" at Istanbul talks – Ukrainian diplomat
Russians manage to gain foothold in Sumy Oblast, DeepState analysts say
Ukrainian reconnaissance troops post video of latest Russian Buk-M3 air defence system being destroyed
All News
casualties
Three civilians killed and five injured in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast – photos
One killed, five injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast
​​Russians kill Kherson resident with drone
RECENT NEWS
12:13
Lithuania's former foreign minister mocks delay in delivery of Taurus missiles to Ukraine and anti-Russian sanction
12:03
Russians strike house in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast: two killed, three injured – photos
11:22
Most large-scale Russian attack kills 12 and injures over 60 people in Ukraine
11:05
Ukraine's foreign minister discusses peace and partnership with Azerbaijani president
10:48
Zelenskyy urges sanctions after Russia launches large-scale air assault
10:31
Türkiye's foreign minister to discuss Ukraine war mediation in Russia
10:17
updatedRussian airstrike on Kyiv Oblast kills 4 and injures 23, including children – photos
09:38
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence strikes Russian fuel train in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – video
09:26
Ukraine urges global pressure on Russia after deadly night attacks
09:13
Russia launches nearly 300 drones and 70 missiles overnight, with hits recorded at 22 locations
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: