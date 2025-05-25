Russian drone attack injures 2 in Mykolaiv
Sunday, 25 May 2025, 03:21
Russian drone strikes injured two people in Mykolaiv and damaged residential areas on the night of 24-25 May.
Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Kim: "We currently know of two casualties, and they have been hospitalised."
Details: A series of explosions rocked the city overnight. Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported that a residential area had been damaged in the Russian drone attack.
