Russian drone attack injures 2 in Mykolaiv

Russian drone strikes injured two people in Mykolaiv and damaged residential areas on the night of 24-25 May.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kim: "We currently know of two casualties, and they have been hospitalised."

Details: A series of explosions rocked the city overnight. Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported that a residential area had been damaged in the Russian drone attack.

