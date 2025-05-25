Russian missile attack on Khmelnytskyi kills 4

A Russian missile attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast overnight on 24-25 May has killed four civilians and injured five, causing significant damage to housing and social infrastructure.

Source: Serhii Tiurin, Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Tiurin: "Khmelnytskyi came under a hostile Russian attack last night which destroyed civilian infrastructure and caused deaths and injuries. Preliminary reports indicate that four people have been killed. Five others sustained shrapnel wounds and are in hospital, one in a serious condition."

Details: Tiurin said that six private residential buildings had been completely destroyed, and over 20 households had sustained varying degrees of damage. Social infrastructure facilities were also affected, including shattered windows at an educational institution and damage to public transport.

