Ukraine urges global pressure on Russia after deadly night attacks

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on the international community to intensify pressure on Russia to make it agree to an immediate ceasefire following a large-scale Russian airstrike on Ukrainian cities carried out on the night 24-25 May, which killed at least three children.

Details: Sybiha described the assault as one of the largest in recent weeks, involving hundreds of drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. The attacks caused civilian deaths and injuries, including at least three children.

Quote from Sybiha: "When the entire world calls for an end to the killing, Putin orders even more strikes, attacks, and murders of children. This once again emphasizes the imperative of a full, unconditional, and durable ceasefire for any meaningful peace effort. The world must pressure Russia to accept it and put an end to the killings immediately."

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that three children were killed in Zhytomyr Oblast during the attack.

Background: The assault prompted Poland to scramble fighter jets in response to the Russian missile barrage.

