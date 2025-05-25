Poland scrambles fighter jets amid Russian air attack on Ukraine

Poland scrambled fighter jets and heightened its air defence readiness in response to a large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 24-25 May.

Source: Polish Ministry of Defence

Quote: "Polish and allied aircraft have begun operating in our airspace due to an attack by the Russian Federation striking targets across Ukraine."

Details: Polish Operational Command activated all available forces, deploying additional fighter jets and placing air defence and radar systems on high alert as per standard procedures. It is continuously monitoring the situation, with forces ready for immediate response, the Ministry of Defence stated.

Background: Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine on the night of 24-25 May, using drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. Explosions were reported in several regions.

