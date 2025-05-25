All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Poland scrambles fighter jets amid Russian air attack on Ukraine

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 25 May 2025, 03:47
Poland scrambles fighter jets amid Russian air attack on Ukraine
Fighter jets. Stock photo: Getty Images

Poland scrambled fighter jets and heightened its air defence readiness in response to a large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 24-25 May.

Source: Polish Ministry of Defence

Quote: "Polish and allied aircraft have begun operating in our airspace due to an attack by the Russian Federation striking targets across Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: Polish Operational Command activated all available forces, deploying additional fighter jets and placing air defence and radar systems on high alert as per standard procedures. It is continuously monitoring the situation, with forces ready for immediate response, the Ministry of Defence stated.

Background: Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine on the night of 24-25 May, using drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. Explosions were reported in several regions.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Polandair defence
Advertisement:
Most large-scale Russian attack kills 12 and injures over 60 people in Ukraine
Zelenskyy urges sanctions after Russia launches large-scale air assault
Russia launches nearly 300 drones and 70 missiles overnight, with hits recorded at 22 locations
Russia's Medinsky claimed Russo-Ukrainian war is "Russians killing Russians" at Istanbul talks – Ukrainian diplomat
Russians manage to gain foothold in Sumy Oblast, DeepState analysts say
Ukrainian reconnaissance troops post video of latest Russian Buk-M3 air defence system being destroyed
All News
Poland
Polish presidential debate: candidates argue about Zelenskyy and Ukraine
Polish troops show part of fortifications on border with Russia – photos
Poland intercepts Russian plane whose actions posed a threat
RECENT NEWS
12:13
Lithuania's former foreign minister mocks delay in delivery of Taurus missiles to Ukraine and anti-Russian sanction
12:03
Russians strike house in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast: two killed, three injured – photos
11:22
Most large-scale Russian attack kills 12 and injures over 60 people in Ukraine
11:05
Ukraine's foreign minister discusses peace and partnership with Azerbaijani president
10:48
Zelenskyy urges sanctions after Russia launches large-scale air assault
10:31
Türkiye's foreign minister to discuss Ukraine war mediation in Russia
10:17
updatedRussian airstrike on Kyiv Oblast kills 4 and injures 23, including children – photos
09:38
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence strikes Russian fuel train in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – video
09:26
Ukraine urges global pressure on Russia after deadly night attacks
09:13
Russia launches nearly 300 drones and 70 missiles overnight, with hits recorded at 22 locations
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: