Lithuania's former foreign minister mocks delay in delivery of Taurus missiles to Ukraine and anti-Russian sanction

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 25 May 2025, 12:13
Gabrielius Landsbergis. Stock photo: Getty Images

Following another large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine, former Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has sarcastically commented on the new German chancellor’s unfulfilled promise to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine and Western countries’ unfulfilled promise to impose stringent sanctions on Russia.

Source: Landsbergis on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Known for his outspoken criticism of Russian aggression against Ukraine, Landsbergis did not hold back his sarcasm. He posted the message on Sunday, following a night of extensive Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian cities and villages.

"Hello, sorry to disturb you, but have you heard anything about Taurus and those crippling sanctions? Let me know, thanks," Landsbergis said.

Background: 

  • Before taking office, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had criticised his predecessor Olaf Scholz for refusing to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles. He even proposed an ultimatum to Vladimir Putin, stating that if Putin did not cease attacks on Ukraine within 24 hours, Kyiv would receive the missiles.
  • After assuming office, Merz altered his stance, stating that any decision on missiles would be made in coordination with allies. He also indicated he preferred not to discuss specific weapons systems for Ukraine publicly.
  • On 10 May, during a visit to Kyiv, leaders of France, the UK, Poland and Germany demanded that Russia halt its attacks for an extended period from 12 May, threatening massive sanctions if it failed to comply.
  • However, global attention shifted to peace talks in Istanbul, which yielded no significant outcomes, and the European leaders’ ultimatum faded from discussion.
  • In the US Senate, threats of devastating sanctions against Russia for rejecting peace are made frequently, but no substantial new restrictions have been implemented.

