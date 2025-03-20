Zelenskyy: Ukraine receives new batch of F-16s

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has received a new batch of F-16 fighter jets.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Zelenskyy's Zoom briefing

Quote: "Additional F-16s have arrived in Ukraine. The Russians are lying when they say they shot something down – they shot nothing down. And the good news is that several F-16 fighter jets have arrived in Ukraine."

Details: Zelenskyy did not specify the exact number of fighter jets received.

Earlier, the Center for Countering Disinformation reported that claims of an F-16 being "shot down" over Sumy Oblast were false. This fake news was spread by Russian Telegram channels.

Background:

The coalition of fighter jets, established in 2023 and spearheaded by the United States, Denmark, and the Netherlands, commenced the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in the previous year.

Ukraine received the first batch of fighter jets pledged by the Netherlands in October 2024, while the second delivery was completed in early February 2025.

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov met with his Belgian counterpart, Theo Francken, in mid-February to discuss the next steps in implementing the F-16 programme.

