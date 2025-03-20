All Sections
Zelenskyy: Ukraine receives new batch of F-16s

Ulyana Krychkovska, Iryna BalachukThursday, 20 March 2025, 07:18
Zelenskyy: Ukraine receives new batch of F-16s
F-16. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has received a new batch of F-16 fighter jets.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Zelenskyy's Zoom briefing 

Quote: "Additional F-16s have arrived in Ukraine. The Russians are lying when they say they shot something down – they shot nothing down. And the good news is that several F-16 fighter jets have arrived in Ukraine."

Details: Zelenskyy did not specify the exact number of fighter jets received.

Earlier, the Center for Countering Disinformation reported that claims of an F-16 being "shot down" over Sumy Oblast were false. This fake news was spread by Russian Telegram channels.

Background:

