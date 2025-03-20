Zelenskyy: Ukraine receives new batch of F-16s
Thursday, 20 March 2025, 07:18
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has received a new batch of F-16 fighter jets.
Source: European Pravda with reference to Zelenskyy's Zoom briefing
Quote: "Additional F-16s have arrived in Ukraine. The Russians are lying when they say they shot something down – they shot nothing down. And the good news is that several F-16 fighter jets have arrived in Ukraine."
Details: Zelenskyy did not specify the exact number of fighter jets received.
Earlier, the Center for Countering Disinformation reported that claims of an F-16 being "shot down" over Sumy Oblast were false. This fake news was spread by Russian Telegram channels.
Background:
- The coalition of fighter jets, established in 2023 and spearheaded by the United States, Denmark, and the Netherlands, commenced the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in the previous year.
- Ukraine received the first batch of fighter jets pledged by the Netherlands in October 2024, while the second delivery was completed in early February 2025.
- Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov met with his Belgian counterpart, Theo Francken, in mid-February to discuss the next steps in implementing the F-16 programme.
