Woman killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast

A 73-year-old resident of the village of Kizomys in Kherson Oblast was killed in a Russian attack on Friday 23 May.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Prokudin reported that Russian forces opened fire on Kizomys on 23 May, causing fatal injuries to the 73-year-old woman.

Background: Six civilians were killed and another 21 injured in Russian attacks in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts on 23 May.

