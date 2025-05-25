All Sections
Woman killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 25 May 2025, 16:17
Kherson Oblast on the map. Screenshot: DeepState map

A 73-year-old resident of the village of Kizomys in Kherson Oblast was killed in a Russian attack on Friday 23 May.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Prokudin reported that Russian forces opened fire on Kizomys on 23 May, causing fatal injuries to the 73-year-old woman.

Background: Six civilians were killed and another 21 injured in Russian attacks in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts on 23 May.

