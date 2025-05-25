Woman killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
Sunday, 25 May 2025, 16:17
A 73-year-old resident of the village of Kizomys in Kherson Oblast was killed in a Russian attack on Friday 23 May.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Details: Prokudin reported that Russian forces opened fire on Kizomys on 23 May, causing fatal injuries to the 73-year-old woman.
Background: Six civilians were killed and another 21 injured in Russian attacks in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts on 23 May.
