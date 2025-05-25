Estonia calls for "unbearable pressure" on Putin after large-scale attack

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has strongly condemned Russia’s latest large-scale attack on Ukraine, which occurred on the night of 24-25 May.

Source: Tsahkna on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tsahkna said these strikes are further proof that Moscow is not giving up its attempts to destroy Ukraine as a state.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Another night of Russia demonstrating its ongoing aim to wipe Ukraine off the map with swarms of drones & missiles – including ballistic ones."

More details: The foreign minister emphasised that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is not going to stop on his own and the only way to end this aggression is through maximum international pressure.

Quote: "Putin continues this until the pressure becomes unbearable. It’s in our hands to make him stop."

Background:

Estonia is one of Ukraine’s most consistent partners in Europe and has been a strong advocate for tough sanctions against Russia and increased military aid for Kyiv.

Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has called for the "strongest international pressure" on Russia after the latest large-scale attack.

Following the attack, EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernová stated that Russia is mocking the international community and the US's efforts to achieve peace.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!