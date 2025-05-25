All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU ambassador to Ukraine says Russians mock US and peace efforts

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 25 May 2025, 14:32
EU ambassador to Ukraine says Russians mock US and peace efforts
Katarína Mathernová. Photo: Mathernová on X (Twitter)

Following Russia's large-scale attack on the night of 24-25 May, EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová stated that Russia is mocking the world and the United States’ attempts to achieve peace.

Source: Mathernová on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Mathernová noted that Russia had carried out a large-scale combined drone and missile strike for the second night in a row.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The Russians are relentlessly stepping up the pressure. Stepping up the terror against civilians. The attacks are more intense and frequent. They laugh at the world!!! They mock the US and mock any diplomatic attempt at peace. Peace? What peace?

How will the world react to Putin’s terror and clear provocation? To his mockery of any cease fire discussion? 

I must admit, I ask that myself.

Putin is clearly after his stated goal, killing Ukrainians and forcing Ukraine into submission. Sadly, the only language he understands is the language of force."

Details: She agreed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who wrote in his Sunday post that the world may go on weekend break, but Putin’s terror does not.

Quote: "Now is the time to show we have the strength to resist, together with Ukraine!"

Background:

  • On the night of 24-25 May, Russian forces launched a combined attack on Ukraine using 367 aerial weapons. More than 310 of them were either destroyed or disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects).
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a new record-breaking Russian attack, has called for more sanctions against Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUUSA
Advertisement:
Drone attack reported in Moscow, airports shut down
Civilians held by Russia for eight years not included in recent prisoner swap
Ukraine's Azov Brigade soldiers left out of large-scale prisoner swap, its commander says
Largest ever Russian attack on Ukraine kills 12 and injures over 60 people
Zelenskyy urges sanctions after Russia launches large-scale air assault
Russia launches nearly 300 drones and 70 missiles overnight, with hits recorded at 22 locations
All News
EU
Europe eyes US weapons for Ukraine amid dwindling American aid
Bloomberg discloses details of 18th sanctions package against Russia
EU ambassador to Ukraine: If anyone still doubts Russia's intentions, read the news
RECENT NEWS
17:30
Drone attack reported in Moscow, airports shut down
16:51
Ukrainian intelligence: China supplying chemicals, gunpowder and machinery to 20 Russian military plants
16:36
Estonia calls for "unbearable pressure" on Putin after large-scale attack
16:20
Ukrainian forces have captured 971 Russian troops during Kursk operation – Ukraine's General Staff
16:17
Woman killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
15:58
Civilians held by Russia for eight years not included in recent prisoner swap
15:31
Moldova's president condemns Russia's brutal strike on Ukrainian cities
15:10
Ukraine's Azov Brigade soldiers left out of large-scale prisoner swap, its commander says
14:41
Netherlands to finalise transfer of 24 F-16 fighters to Ukraine on 26 May
14:32
EU ambassador to Ukraine says Russians mock US and peace efforts
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: