EU ambassador to Ukraine says Russians mock US and peace efforts

Following Russia's large-scale attack on the night of 24-25 May, EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová stated that Russia is mocking the world and the United States’ attempts to achieve peace.

Source: Mathernová on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Mathernová noted that Russia had carried out a large-scale combined drone and missile strike for the second night in a row.

Quote: "The Russians are relentlessly stepping up the pressure. Stepping up the terror against civilians. The attacks are more intense and frequent. They laugh at the world!!! They mock the US and mock any diplomatic attempt at peace. Peace? What peace?

How will the world react to Putin’s terror and clear provocation? To his mockery of any cease fire discussion?

I must admit, I ask that myself.

Putin is clearly after his stated goal, killing Ukrainians and forcing Ukraine into submission. Sadly, the only language he understands is the language of force."

Details: She agreed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who wrote in his Sunday post that the world may go on weekend break, but Putin’s terror does not.

Quote: "Now is the time to show we have the strength to resist, together with Ukraine!"

Background:

On the night of 24-25 May, Russian forces launched a combined attack on Ukraine using 367 aerial weapons. More than 310 of them were either destroyed or disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects).

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a new record-breaking Russian attack, has called for more sanctions against Russia.

