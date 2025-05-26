Russians bombard Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring two people

Russian troops bombarded the village of Yurkivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the night of 25-26 May, injuring two people.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Two people were injured in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The enemy struck the village of Yurkivka after midnight, targeting a house. The house was destroyed. The blast wave damaged nearby houses and cars."

Details: Fedorov said that a 60-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man had sustained injuries. They were provided with the necessary medical treatment.

