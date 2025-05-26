Zelenskyy establishes Special Operations Forces Day in memory of battles for Donetsk Airport

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree designating 27 May as Special Operations Forces Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: presidential decree; press service of the Special Operations Forces (SOF)

Quote from the decree: "Honouring the courage and heroism of the soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, demonstrated in the fight for Ukraine's freedom, independence and territorial integrity, and with the aim of establishing new military traditions, I hereby decree:

Advertisement:

The Special Operations Forces Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shall be established in Ukraine, to be marked annually on 27 May."

Details: The decree enters into force on the day of its publication.

The SOF recall that on this day in 2014, soldiers from special forces regiments – now Special Operations Forces – together with comrades from other components of the defence forces, carried out an operation to liberate the new terminal of Donetsk Airport from separatist troops and raised the Ukrainian flag.

By a separate order of SOF Commander Major General Oleksandr Trepak, 29 July is designated as the day of remembrance for fallen Special Operations Forces soldiers.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!