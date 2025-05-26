Danish PM on Russian strikes: "Putin talks about negotiations by day and bombs Ukraine by night"

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has stated that Russia’s recent attacks on Ukraine prove that Moscow has no interest in peace.

Source: Reuters, citing Frederiksen during a meeting of Nordic leaders in Finland on Monday 26 May, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Frederiksen noted that the Nordic countries have agreed to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

She said this support could include military aid, investment in Ukraine’s defence industry, and cooperation with Ukrainian companies.

"During the day Putin talks about negotiations, then he bombs Ukraine during the night," Frederiksen added.



On 25 May, US President Donald Trump condemned the latest Russian attacks against Ukraine and said he was considering additional sanctions against Russia.

The Russians carried out another large-scale airstrike on Ukraine on the night of 25-26 May. Poland scrambled fighter jets in response to Russia’s actions.

The Kremlin’s explanation for Trump's remarks, in which he said he is not happy about Putin's orders to intensify attacks on Ukraine in recent days, was that this is "a very sensitive moment, which naturally carries emotional weight".

