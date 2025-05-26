Kremlin responds to Trump's harsh criticism of Putin

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary for the Russian leader, has commented on US President Donald Trump's recent remark in which he said that Vladimir Putin was "absolutely crazy" following the latest air attacks on Ukraine.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "Of course, this is a very sensitive moment, which naturally carries emotional weight for absolutely everyone and provokes emotional reactions.

We are closely monitoring all the reactions. At the same time, President Putin makes the decisions necessary to ensure the security of our state." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Details: Peskov went on to complain that Ukraine had allegedly threatened foreign leaders invited to Moscow for Victory Day celebrations. Therefore, he claimed, Russia was "forced to take measures". "And President Putin is doing what is needed to ensure Russia's security," Peskov said.

Background:

Shortly before, Trump stated during a conversation with journalists that he was deeply dissatisfied with Vladimir Putin's actions and stressed that he did not understand the motives behind the Russian leader's current decisions.

He later posted a sharp comment on his social network, Truth Social, calling Putin "absolutely crazy" and warned that if he tried to seize all of Ukraine, it would lead to Russia's "collapse".

On the night of 24-25 May, the Russians launched a combined strike on Ukraine using 367 aerial weapons – more than 310 of which were destroyed or neutralised.

On the night of 23-24 May, the Russians fired 14 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 250 attack drones on Ukraine. Defence forces shot down six ballistic missiles and 128 drones; another 117 drones disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare.

On the night of 25-26 May, Russia carried out a third consecutive combined strike on Ukraine, this time using 364 aerial weapons. Air defence shot down nine cruise missiles and neutralised 288 Russian UAVs.

