Zelenskyy orders increase in production of interceptor drones and missiles – video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered that Ukraine's production of interceptor drones be increased and missile production accelerated at a Staff meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 26 May

Details: Zelenskyy reported that at the Staff meeting on Monday the consequences of Russian attacks, Russia's drone tactics and Ukraine's actions in response were discussed in detail.

Quote: "I instructed a significant increase in the production of our interceptor drones and we will be engaging more funding from our partners to support this. Relevant updates are being prepared. I also ordered dedicated funding for Ukraine's ballistic missile programme to accelerate missile production."

Details: Moreover, there was a detailed report from Head of the Ukrainian Security Service Vasyl Maliuk, said Zelenskyy. "There are some good results. Thank you," Zelenskyy said briefly about the conversation.

