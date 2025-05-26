All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy orders increase in production of interceptor drones and missiles – video

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 26 May 2025, 21:31
Zelenskyy orders increase in production of interceptor drones and missiles – video
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Zelenskyy's Facebook page

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered that Ukraine's production of interceptor drones be increased and missile production accelerated at a Staff meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 26 May

Details: Zelenskyy reported that at the Staff meeting on Monday the consequences of Russian attacks, Russia's drone tactics and Ukraine's actions in response were discussed in detail. 

Advertisement:

Quote: "I instructed a significant increase in the production of our interceptor drones and we will be engaging more funding from our partners to support this. Relevant updates are being prepared. I also ordered dedicated funding for Ukraine's ballistic missile programme to accelerate missile production."

Details: Moreover, there was a detailed report from Head of the Ukrainian Security Service Vasyl Maliuk, said Zelenskyy. "There are some good results. Thank you," Zelenskyy said briefly about the conversation. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warweaponsproductionZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Turkish foreign minister to visit Kyiv after his meeting with Putin, Reuters say
EU proposes to lower price cap for Russian oil to US$45 – FT
Trump may impose sanctions on Russia this week – WSJ
Zelenskyy: Intelligence reports Russia is planning new offensive
Netherlands has sent last batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
Zelenskyy to visit Germany on 28 May – Spiegel
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Partisans disrupt Russian weapons supply to Kursk Oblast
Trump may impose sanctions on Russia this week – WSJ
Russia conducts over 50 strikes on community in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
RECENT NEWS
11:52
Hungary to continue blocking Ukraine's EU accession over espionage scandals
11:37
Russian drone attacks utility workers in Kherson, injuring six of them – photo
11:28
Turkish foreign minister to visit Kyiv after his meeting with Putin, Reuters say
11:12
Turkish foreign minister discusses Ukraine with Putin in Moscow – photo
10:52
No "collapse of cooperation" between US and EU on sanctions, says Zelenskyy's envoy
10:33
My brother was detained by militants, yet my father welcomed Russia: the tragic reality of families torn apart by Russia's occupation of Mariupol
10:28
Chechen leader on rumours about his health: Illness and death are everyone's path
10:16
EU proposes to lower price cap for Russian oil to US$45 – FT
09:38
German vice-chancellor denies change in restrictions on long-range strikes for Ukraine
09:37
US and EU cease cooperation in fight against Russia's sanctions circumvention – media outlets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: