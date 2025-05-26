Russia controls four settlements in Sumy Oblast, continues attempts to create a "buffer zone"

The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

Sumy Oblast Military Administration has reported that the settlements of Novenke and Basivka in the Yunakivka hromada and Veselivka and Zhuravka in the Khotin hromada in Sumy Oblast are under Russian control. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "As of today, the settlements of Novenke and Basivka in the Yunakivka hromada and Veselivka and Zhuravka in the Khotin hromada are under enemy control.

The residents of these villages were evacuated long ago, so there is no threat to the civilian population there."

Details: Hryhorov added that Russia is continuing its attempts to advance to create a so-called "buffer zone".

Fighting continues on the outskirts of the village of Vodolaha and near Volodymyrivka, Bilovody, Kostiantynivka and Kindrativka in the Khotin hromada and on the outskirts of Loknia in the Yunakivka hromada.

Quote: "Ukraine's defence forces and all their components are keeping the situation under control, inflicting accurate strikes on the enemy. Our defenders are firmly repelling attacks and preventing the enemy from advancing further into Sumy Oblast."

