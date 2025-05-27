Russian drone attacks utility workers in Kherson, injuring six of them – photo

A car that was hit by the Russians in Kherson. Photo: Kherson City Military Administration

Russian troops attacked employees of a utility service in Kherson’s Korabelnyi district on the morning of 27 May. Six people were injured in the attack.

Source: Kherson City Military Administration

Details: The Russians dropped explosives from a drone onto a service vehicle belonging to the Parks of Kherson municipal company. The municipal workers were on their way to board up windows at a social infrastructure facility after it had been bombarded earlier.

Six employees were injured in the blast: women aged 44 and 61 and men aged 43, 49, 58 and 67. They suffered blast injuries and concussion. Doctors are currently conducting further examinations and providing them with medical assistance.

