Ukrainian forces release footage showing how drone evacuates reconnaissance drones from battlefield

Yevheniia HubinaTuesday, 27 May 2025, 11:52
Ukrainian forces release footage showing how drone evacuates reconnaissance drones from battlefield
Screenshot: video by 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade on Facebook

The 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released a video showing how drones were used to evacuate reconnaissance drones from the battlefield. 

Source: 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade on Facebook 

Quote: "Here is unique footage of the evacuation of our reconnaissance drones from the battlefield using drones. The drone war is reaching a new level – Private Nemesis rescues Privates Leleka and Mara [referring to names of the drones – ed.]. In reality, it was a difficult and risky operation, but it was brilliantly executed by the [drone] pilots of the 63rd Brigade's UAV unit." 

Details: Incidentally, the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine Khartiia recently successfully evacuated a wounded soldier using a ground-based robotic complex. The robot in question is the Ukrainian logistics robot Tarhan, which has been converted into an evacuation vehicle.

The joint operation was carried out in the Khartiia’s area of responsibility north of Kharkiv. The evacuation route's total distance was 12 km.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

