Russia's energy exports to EU outstrip EU military aid to Ukraine – Bild

Viktor VolokitaTuesday, 27 May 2025, 19:14
Stock photo: Getty Images

European sanctions have had limited impact on Russia and in 2025, Moscow is projected to earn more from energy exports to the EU than the EU allocates to military assistance for Ukraine.

Source: Julian Röpcke, a senior editor for security policy and conflicts at German tabloid Bild

Details: Media reports suggest that Russia is expected to generate €233 billion in 2025 from exporting energy resources and raw materials, with over €20 billion coming from EU countries.

This amount significantly exceeds the EU’s financial commitment to military aid for Ukraine in its defence against Russia.

Bild reports that in a single month, EU countries purchased oil, gas and uranium from Russia for approximately €2 billion.

These substantial energy export revenues enable Russia to sustain and expand its military economy, according to the German tabloid.

Background:

  • In April, Russia earned US$13.2 billion from exporting crude oil and petroleum products, marking the lowest figure in nearly two years.
  • Tracking Russian oil exports has become increasingly challenging, as tankers frequently disable positioning systems or transmit false coordinates.

