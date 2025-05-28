All Sections
Russia attacks railway infrastructure in three Ukrainian oblasts

Alyona KyrychenkoWednesday, 28 May 2025, 09:07
Russia attacks railway infrastructure in three Ukrainian oblasts
Damage caused by a Russian attack. Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

Russian forces have attacked railway infrastructure and rolling stock in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Sumy oblasts during the night and morning.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways)

Details: Debris from a drone fell onto the tracks in Kharkiv Oblast. Railway workers temporarily suspended traffic to allow the police and the State Emergency Service to disable the remains of the Russian drone. Rail traffic has been promptly restored.

In addition, fighting caused damage to the overhead contact network, while the glass in an electric train carriage was broken by debris from a first-person view drone in the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast.

Sloviansk came under another Russian attack in the morning, during which windows in the building of a station were damaged.

Meanwhile, a Russian UAV slightly damaged the tracks in Sumy Oblast, but trains are running on schedule without delays.

Ukrzaliznytsia reported that there had been no casualties among workers or passengers in all cases.

Background: On 23 May, Russian forces attacked the railway in Chernivtsi Oblast. Ukrzaliznytsia reported that railway infrastructure had been damaged, but no workers or passengers had been injured.

