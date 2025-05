Russians attack railway in Chernivtsi Oblast

A Russian strike has damaged railway infrastructure in Chernivtsi Oblast.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways)

Quote: "The enemy is striking the railway again. This time Chernivtsi Oblast came under attack. Railway infrastructure has been damaged."

Details: Ukrzaliznytsia noted that workers and passengers had not been injured.

"We are continuing to run," Ukrzaliznytsia concluded.

