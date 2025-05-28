All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Germany boosts Ukraine's defence with Starlink funding and long-range weapons

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 28 May 2025, 15:20
Germany boosts Ukraine's defence with Starlink funding and long-range weapons
Stock photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has announced an expansion of military assistance to Ukraine from Germany.

Source: Merz in a statement at a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The chancellor confirmed that he would not disclose details of the planned military assistance but revealed some aspects.

Advertisement:

"I can say that our military support will continue and will be expanded to enable Ukraine to protect itself from Russian aggression now and in the future. In this regard, we will provide a significant part of the funding for Starlink for Ukraine," said Merz.

He also announced that today, defence ministers of both countries will sign a statement of intent on Germany’s acquisition of long-range systems produced in Ukraine.

Merz emphasised that there should be no restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons. "Ukraine will be able to fully defend itself," the German chancellor said.

President Zelenskyy, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the new agreements on joint production projects. "We will not publicly disclose all the details. However, today we have agreements on investments in weapons production in Ukraine, primarily for drones," he said.

Background:

  • On Monday 26 May, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that weapons supplied by Germany to Ukraine are no longer subject to range restrictions and can be used against targets in Russia. He noted that the United States, United Kingdom, France and Germany lifted restrictions on Ukraine’s long-range strikes on Russia several months ago.
  • German Vice-Chancellor Lars Klingbeil stated that there have been no new agreements within the government coalition regarding a change of course on lifting restrictions on long-range strikes by Ukraine against Russian territory.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

Germanyaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones strike Russian missile plant near Moscow – photos, video
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs US$30bn to produce weapons and deter Russia – Bloomberg
Zelenskyy ready to meet with Trump and Putin in any format
Zelenskyy: US will not support Ukraine leaving controlled areas
German pro-Russian politician demands referendum on Taurus supply to Ukraine
UAVs attack drone plant near Moscow – photo, videos
All News
Germany
German chancellor on Russia's negotiating tactic: Putin is stalling
Germany vows to block Nord Stream 2 and weaken Russia's military machine
Zelenskyy arrives in Berlin to meet Chancellor Merz – video
RECENT NEWS
18:22
Funeral held for three siblings killed in Russian strike on Zhytomyr Oblast
17:49
EXPLAINERWill Hungary lose its EU veto power and which countries oppose it
17:40
Germany commits €5bn to Ukraine for weapons and air defence
17:04
Ukrainian troops deploy Chuika 3.0 detector to intercept FPV drone feeds – photo
16:35
Zelenskyy: If Ukraine is not invited to NATO summit, it's victory over NATO for Putin
15:43
German chancellor on Russia's negotiating tactic: Putin is stalling
15:38
Zelenskyy urges decisive action as Russia delays promised memorandum
15:35
Losses in Ukraine's mining sector reach US$1.7 trillion since start of full-scale invasion
15:30
Ukrainian drones strike Russian missile plant near Moscow – photos, video
15:28
Germany vows to block Nord Stream 2 and weaken Russia's military machine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: