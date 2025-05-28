Germany boosts Ukraine's defence with Starlink funding and long-range weapons

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has announced an expansion of military assistance to Ukraine from Germany.

Source: Merz in a statement at a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The chancellor confirmed that he would not disclose details of the planned military assistance but revealed some aspects.

"I can say that our military support will continue and will be expanded to enable Ukraine to protect itself from Russian aggression now and in the future. In this regard, we will provide a significant part of the funding for Starlink for Ukraine," said Merz.

He also announced that today, defence ministers of both countries will sign a statement of intent on Germany’s acquisition of long-range systems produced in Ukraine.

Merz emphasised that there should be no restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons. "Ukraine will be able to fully defend itself," the German chancellor said.

President Zelenskyy, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the new agreements on joint production projects. "We will not publicly disclose all the details. However, today we have agreements on investments in weapons production in Ukraine, primarily for drones," he said.

Background:

On Monday 26 May, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that weapons supplied by Germany to Ukraine are no longer subject to range restrictions and can be used against targets in Russia. He noted that the United States, United Kingdom, France and Germany lifted restrictions on Ukraine’s long-range strikes on Russia several months ago.

German Vice-Chancellor Lars Klingbeil stated that there have been no new agreements within the government coalition regarding a change of course on lifting restrictions on long-range strikes by Ukraine against Russian territory.

