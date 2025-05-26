German chancellor says four countries have lifted restrictions on strikes deep inside Russia for Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said that Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the United States have lifted all restrictions on Ukraine regarding the range of strikes.

Source: Merz live on the German public TV channel WDR Europaforum, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Monday 26 May, Merz said that there are no longer "any restrictions" on long-range strikes using weapons supplied to Ukraine by the UK, France, Germany and the US.

Advertisement:

"This means that Ukraine can now defend itself, including strikes on military targets in Russia. Until recently, it could not do this, and until recently, with very few exceptions, it did not do so. Now it can. It can hit military targets in the rear, and this is a decisive qualitative change in Ukraine's warfare," the German chancellor stressed.

Merz pointed out that Russia "ruthlessly attacks civilian targets, bombing cities, kindergartens, hospitals and elderly care homes".

"Ukraine does not do this, and we attach great importance to keeping it that way," he added.

Background:

Former US President Joe Biden first allowed Ukraine to use long-range US weapons in the Russian Federation in November 2024.

The decision reportedly pertained to Russia’s Kursk Oblast and was intended as a response to the involvement of North Korean troops in the war.

Before taking office, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had been critical of his predecessor, Olaf Scholz, for refusing to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles. He even issued an ultimatum to Vladimir Putin, stating that unless Putin ceased attacks on Ukraine within 24 hours, Kyiv would receive the missiles.

After assuming office, Merz changed his stance, stating that any decision on missiles would be made in coordination with allies. He also indicated that he preferred not to discuss specific weapons systems for Ukraine publicly.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!