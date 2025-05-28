All Sections
Ukrainian President's Office chief Yermak gives Zelenskyy ready-made solutions, craving recognition – Politico

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 28 May 2025, 21:26
Ukrainian President's Office chief Yermak gives Zelenskyy ready-made solutions, craving recognition – Politico
Andrii Yermak. Photo: Getty Images

The European publication Politico has analysed the partnership between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office. The report suggests they share a near-telepathic connection.

Source: Brussels-based politics and policy news organisation Politico, citing multiple sources close to Zelenskyy and Yermak

Details: The article describes Yermak as a "brilliant psychologist" who understands what Zelenskyy wants and provides him with ready-made solutions, aware that the president avoids delving into details.

The publication notes that Yermak has surrounded himself with loyal advisers indebted to him. Some of these individuals, it claims, have been linked to corruption cases which were allegedly closed by Yermak’s deputy, Oleh Tatarov.

Several former officials claim they were dismissed due to conflicts with Yermak.

According to the article, Yermak remains constantly at Zelenskyy’s side, controlling the environment around him.

Politico compares Yermak and Zelenskyy to a producer-actor duo, with Yermak managing backstage processes while Zelenskyy, the former television comedian, performs as the star.

A former associate described their relationship as almost telepathic: "He has a mental connection with Zelenskyy." Yuliia Mendel, Zelenskyy’s former press secretary, said this bond developed in an underground gym: "They were always in the underground gym – that’s where they really bounded, as gym buddies."

"Yermak stuck to Zelenskyy the moment he arrived at Bankova Street [where the Ukrainian President’s Office is located – ed.]," she added.

A former minister remarked that Yermak has "exceptionally high ambition and the only thing he really craves for is recognition."

Andrii YermakZelenskyy
Andrii Yermak
