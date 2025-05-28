All Sections
Three civilians injured in Russian attack on Dovha Balka in Donetsk Oblast

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 28 May 2025, 22:38
Three civilians injured in Russian attack on Dovha Balka in Donetsk Oblast
Destroyed building. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The Russians have dropped two aerial bombs on residential buildings in the village of Dovha Balka in Donetsk Oblast, injuring three civilians.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "Russian forces attacked the Illinivka hromada at 16:10 on 28 May 2025. The enemy conducted two airstrikes using FAB-250 bombs equipped with UMPC modules on the village of Dovha Balka. The strikes hit residential buildings, where three civilians suffered injuries." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: A 54-year-old man and his 74-year-old mother suffered multiple abrasions, bruises and concussion.

A 55-year-old resident was hospitalised with a blast injury, an open head injury and a shrapnel wound to his arm. He is in a critical condition.

Five houses and a shop were damaged in the settlement.

Donetsk OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
Donetsk Oblast
