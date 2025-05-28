Three civilians injured in Russian attack on Dovha Balka in Donetsk Oblast

The Russians have dropped two aerial bombs on residential buildings in the village of Dovha Balka in Donetsk Oblast, injuring three civilians.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "Russian forces attacked the Illinivka hromada at 16:10 on 28 May 2025. The enemy conducted two airstrikes using FAB-250 bombs equipped with UMPC modules on the village of Dovha Balka. The strikes hit residential buildings, where three civilians suffered injuries." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Details: A 54-year-old man and his 74-year-old mother suffered multiple abrasions, bruises and concussion.

A 55-year-old resident was hospitalised with a blast injury, an open head injury and a shrapnel wound to his arm. He is in a critical condition.

Five houses and a shop were damaged in the settlement.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!