Russian ballistic missile strike kills one, injures three at farm in Mykolaiv Oblast – photos
Thursday, 29 May 2025, 12:34
A Russian ballistic missile strike on a farm in the Horokhivska hromada, Mykolaiv Oblast, killed one worker and injured three others. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: The attack targeted an agricultural company with a ballistic missile, local authorities report.
Four employees were initially injured. One died in an ambulance en route to hospital, while the three others are receiving medical treatment.
