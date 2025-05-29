Russian ballistic missile strike kills one, injures three at farm in Mykolaiv Oblast – photos

A Russian ballistic missile strike on a farm in the Horokhivska hromada, Mykolaiv Oblast, killed one worker and injured three others. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The attack targeted an agricultural company with a ballistic missile, local authorities report.

Advertisement:

Four employees were initially injured. One died in an ambulance en route to hospital, while the three others are receiving medical treatment.

Aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!