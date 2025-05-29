All Sections
Russian ballistic missile strike kills one, injures three at farm in Mykolaiv Oblast – photos

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 29 May 2025, 12:34
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration

A Russian ballistic missile strike on a farm in the Horokhivska hromada, Mykolaiv Oblast, killed one worker and injured three others. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The attack targeted an agricultural company with a ballistic missile, local authorities report.

Four employees were initially injured. One died in an ambulance en route to hospital, while the three others are receiving medical treatment.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration

Mykolaiv OblastcasualtiesRusso-Ukrainian war
