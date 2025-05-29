Five countries open new gas route to Ukraine

Ukraine will gain additional access to imported gas thanks to the launch of a new route through Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova and Ukraine.

Source: Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine

Details: The gas will be supplied from the Revithoussa LNG terminal near Athens and will be delivered via the Trans-Balkan Corridor.

The capacity of the new route will amount to approximately 1 billion cubic metres per year. It will operate from June 2024 until October 2025. Transportation will pass through five interconnection points: Kulata/Sidirokastro, Negru Vodă 1/Kardam, Isaccea 1/Orlivka, Căușeni and Hrebenyky.

The route on the map. Photo: Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine

A unique feature of the route is that the gas will be used exclusively for supplies to Ukraine. This has allowed operators to set reduced tariffs: 25% below the standard rate, and 46% lower for Ukrainian delivery points.

The first capacity allocation auction is scheduled for 29 May on the RBP platform. The offer includes 31.36 million kWh per day. If not all the capacity is allocated, an additional auction may be held by the end of the month.

Future auctions will be held monthly under a uniform price principle.

The initiative aims to strengthen Ukraine’s energy security and reduce the risk of fuel shortages in winter.

