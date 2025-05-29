All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump's allies demand tougher sanctions on Russia

Oleksii ArtemchukThursday, 29 May 2025, 15:44
Trump's allies demand tougher sanctions on Russia
Donald Trump. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Pressure is mounting in the US on President Donald Trump over his reluctance to impose new sanctions against Russia.

Source: Reuters

Details: Some Republicans in Congress and White House advisers are insisting on immediate pressure on Moscow over its continued war against Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Trump has so far postponed a decision, believing he has a chance to reach an agreement with Vladimir Putin on ending the fighting. He has also repeatedly stated that sanctions are often ineffective and only increase tensions.

According to administration officials, the president's frustration with Putin's actions is growing. "He is always looking at different ways to apply pressure," a senior White House official said. "This is no different. He's always weighing his options."

A new package of sanctions, including restrictions on the banking sector and energy, is already in the works. Congress has also proposed a bill imposing a 500% tariff on imports from countries that buy Russian oil. One US official believes this will allow Trump to distance himself from the decision and maintain contact with the Kremlin.

Meanwhile, according to Republican Chuck Grassley, "it is time for sanctions strong enough so Putin knows ‘game over’".

Although Trump said in January that he could end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours, recent events, including new missile strikes by Russia, have changed his rhetoric. After a recent two-hour conversation with Putin, the US president said that the Russian leader was playing with fire and gone absolutely crazy.

"If I think I'm close to getting a deal, I don't want to screw it up by doing that," Trump told reporters, explaining his delay in imposing sanctions.

Background:

  • US President Donald Trump is considering imposing sanctions against Russia this week.
  • On 25 May, condemning the latest Russian attack on Ukraine, Trump said he was considering imposing additional sanctions against Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

TrumpUSARussiasanctions
Advertisement:
Russia's memorandum delay is a stalling tactic – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
NATO announces new Ramstein format meeting next week
Pro-Russian former politician Andrii Portnov met with top Ukrainian officials on eve of his murder – UP sources
Ukrainian Embassy denies that Zelenskyy's visit to Germany has been cut short
​​Deputy mayor who directed missiles towards Mariupol killed in explosion in Russia's Stavropol – videos
Ukraine delivers position on talks to Russia and awaits their response
All News
Trump
Trump refrains from new sanctions so as not to "screw up" potential deal with Russia
Trump "very, very disappointed" but still unsure whether Putin is deceiving him
Zelenskyy shares details of conversation with Trump at Vatican
RECENT NEWS
17:53
Bloomberg: China cuts drone sales to Europe but continues supplying Russia
17:30
Czech teacher receives suspended sentence for denying Russian war crimes in Ukraine
17:21
North Korea supplied Russia with 9 million shells and 100 ballistic missiles – international report, photos
17:00
EXPLAINERHow Norway’s new "Putin party" is trying to undermine pro-Ukrainian unity
16:59
Russia attacks Ukraine with new drone reaching speeds of up to 750 km/h
16:37
Russia accuses Serbia of violating neutrality by supplying ammunition to Ukraine
15:44
Trump's allies demand tougher sanctions on Russia
15:01
Stockholm music competition cancelled at Historical Museum over Russian ties
14:57
Russia loses US$450bn in energy revenue due to sanctions
14:31
Pro-Russian public figure Portnov coordinated case concerning alleged treason of Ukraine's 5th president
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: