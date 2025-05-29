Trump's allies demand tougher sanctions on Russia

Pressure is mounting in the US on President Donald Trump over his reluctance to impose new sanctions against Russia.

Source: Reuters

Details: Some Republicans in Congress and White House advisers are insisting on immediate pressure on Moscow over its continued war against Ukraine.

Trump has so far postponed a decision, believing he has a chance to reach an agreement with Vladimir Putin on ending the fighting. He has also repeatedly stated that sanctions are often ineffective and only increase tensions.

According to administration officials, the president's frustration with Putin's actions is growing. "He is always looking at different ways to apply pressure," a senior White House official said. "This is no different. He's always weighing his options."

A new package of sanctions, including restrictions on the banking sector and energy, is already in the works. Congress has also proposed a bill imposing a 500% tariff on imports from countries that buy Russian oil. One US official believes this will allow Trump to distance himself from the decision and maintain contact with the Kremlin.

Meanwhile, according to Republican Chuck Grassley, "it is time for sanctions strong enough so Putin knows ‘game over’".

Although Trump said in January that he could end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours, recent events, including new missile strikes by Russia, have changed his rhetoric. After a recent two-hour conversation with Putin, the US president said that the Russian leader was playing with fire and gone absolutely crazy.

"If I think I'm close to getting a deal, I don't want to screw it up by doing that," Trump told reporters, explaining his delay in imposing sanctions.

Background:

US President Donald Trump is considering imposing sanctions against Russia this week.

On 25 May, condemning the latest Russian attack on Ukraine, Trump said he was considering imposing additional sanctions against Russia.

