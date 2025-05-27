Trump may impose sanctions on Russia this week – WSJ

US President Donald Trump has been considering the possibility of imposing sanctions against Russia this week.

Source: The Wall Street Journal citing sources

Details: The WSJ noted that the sanctions are being considered because Trump is frustrated with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's attacks on Ukraine and the slow pace of peace talks.

Advertisement:

According to one of the sources, the restrictions are unlikely to include new banking sanctions, but other options are being discussed to pressure Putin to make concessions at the negotiating table, including a 30-day ceasefire supported by Ukraine but rejected by Russia.

Meanwhile, the WSJ wrote that Trump might also decide not to impose new sanctions.

The article added that "Trump is also tiring of the peace negotiations" and is considering withdrawing from them if "a final push doesn't work".

Quote from the WSJ: "It is unclear what would happen if the US retreats from the peace process and whether Trump would continue to provide military support to Ukraine."

Details: Trump has for several weeks resisted pressure to criticise Putin for refusing to agree to the ceasefire supported by Ukraine.

However, according to the WSJ sources, three key thoughts have influenced Trump's thinking.

Firstly, his dislike of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who, in Trump's opinion, "encourages further conflict" by insisting on sanctions, even though Zelenskyy has agreed to a ceasefire.

Secondly, Trump’s belief that additional sanctions against Russia would not limit its ability to wage war but would complicate efforts to restore US-Russian economic ties.

Thirdly, Trump’s assumption that he knew Putin and that the Russian leader would end the war as a personal favour. However, Putin's unwillingness to make concessions has tarnished Trump's opinion, especially after a phone conversation last week during which Putin refused to sign a ceasefire agreement.

Previously: On 25 May, Trump condemned Russia's latest attack on Ukraine and said he was considering imposing additional sanctions against Russia.

Background:

Trump posted a strongly-worded comment on his social network, Truth Social, in which he said Putin had gone "absolutely crazy" and warned that if he tried to seize all of Ukraine, it would lead to "the downfall of Russia".

Shortly before, Trump told journalists that he is not happy with what Putin is doing and stressed that he did not understand the motives behind the Russian leader's current decisions.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russian forces launched a combined aerial attack on Ukraine on the night of 24-25 May, deploying 367 airborne weapons. Thirteen oblasts came under the attack. over 80 residential buildings were damaged, 12 people were killed and another 60 were injured.

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová stated that Russia is mocking the world and the United States' attempts to achieve peace.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul called on the West to respond decisively to the new wave of Russian attacks against Ukraine. In his opinion, Putin must feel the true cost of the war.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!