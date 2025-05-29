All Sections
Two injured in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 29 May 2025, 19:24
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak

Russia has attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast throughout the day on 29 May, using artillery and drones. Two people have been injured.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Marhanets, Pokrovske and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas in the Nikopol district have come under Russian attack today. The city of Nilopol sustained the most strikes. Russian forces targeted the area with drones and artillery. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Two people were injured – a 25-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman."

Details: Both of the people who were injured in the attack will receive outpatient treatment. Infrastructure facilities were damaged, including a public utility company, an administrative building, a five-storey apartment block, two houses, a non-operational building, six vehicles and four greenhouses.

Russia also attacked the Hrushivka hromada in the Kryvyi Rih district.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

