Russia closes Crimean Bridge to traffic

The Russians closed the Crimean Bridge to traffic on the night of 2-3 May.

Source: Crimean Bridge: Operational Information, a local Telegram channel

Details: The message stated that traffic on the Crimean Bridge had been temporarily suspended.

Quote: "Those on the bridge and in the inspection zone are asked to remain calm and follow instructions."

Updated: At 04:49, it was reported that traffic on the Crimean Bridge had resumed.

Background: Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that the Kerch Bridge, which connects occupied Crimea with Russian territory, remains a target for Ukraine's defence forces but stressed the need to maintain information silence.

