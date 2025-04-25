All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Estonian Intelligence: Russia waging war of attrition, shows no signs of ceasefire

Iryna KutielievaFriday, 25 April 2025, 15:30
Estonian Intelligence: Russia waging war of attrition, shows no signs of ceasefire
Russian soldiers. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia continues to grind down Ukraine’s military through an intense war of attrition, with no evidence it is preparing for a ceasefire, according to Estonia’s Defence Forces Intelligence Centre.

Source: Estonian public broadcaster ERR, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: In its weekly assessment of combat activity, published 25 April, Estonian intelligence reported an average of 137 Russian attacks per day along the front over the past week.

Advertisement:

During the Easter period, Sunday 20 April stood out, as the number of Russian attacks dropped to 96. For the first time, aircraft were not used to strike targets on Ukrainian territory.

In addition, artillery and strike drone use fell by two-thirds on that day.

However, the following day, the number of attacks returned to previous levels, the intensity of air tactical strikes increased by 1.5 times, and deep strikes by Russian forces across Ukraine resumed.

Advertisement:

In this context, the defence forces noted that there are still no signs of Russia preparing for a possible ceasefire. This renders public statements by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin about peace meaningless and an attempt to mislead the public, the report adds.

Russian forces continue to apply pressure along all frontline areas. Donetsk Oblast remains the main attack area.

There is high combat activity near the city of Pokrovsk, which accounts for around one-third of all daily attacks. Pressure also continues near the city of Toretsk, where Russian forces are gradually expanding a previously captured foothold.

Estonian intelligence reported that Russian attacks on other fronts have largely been unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, the report highlights as a Ukrainian success the explosion of munitions at the 51st Arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of Russia’s Ministry of Defence in the Kirzhach district of Russia’s Vladimir Oblast.

Early assessments indicate that the consequences of this explosion are comparable to the blast at the ammunition depot in the city of Toropets, Tver Oblast, in September 2024, when 30,000 tonnes of various munitions were destroyed in Russia.

Background:

  • Recently, UK intelligence noted that Russia’s education system is becoming increasingly ideological, which suggests that aggressive expansionist sentiments will only become more entrenched in Russian society.
  • Estonian Internal Security Service believes that regardless of any agreement on the war in Ukraine, the level of threat to Estonia’s internal security will not decrease.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Estoniadefence intelligence
Advertisement:
Full text of Trump's "peace plan" unveiled by Reuters
Kyiv mayor explains his remarks about giving up territories as a "temporary solution"
Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing 2 adults and child and injuring 14 people – photos
Russia is ready for deal with US on Ukraine, but some elements "need to be fine-tuned" – Russian foreign minister
Zelenskyy: Spat in White House in February did not help either Ukraine or US
Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline
All News
Estonia
Estonia says EU and G7 would suffer if Orbán blocks sanctions against Russia
Estonia on Russian strike against Sumy: "No words to describe Russia's evil"
Estonian Navy detains Russian shadow fleet tanker
RECENT NEWS
17:53
Russian chargé d'affaires summoned to Lithuanian Foreign Ministry after massive Russian missile attack on Kyiv
17:50
Trump no longer has deadline for Russia-Ukraine peace deal
16:57
Zelenskyy: Missile that killed 12 in Kyiv made with 116 foreign components, majority US-made
16:49
Ship carrying looted Ukrainian grain impounded in Black Sea
16:46
Another Air Assault Corps of Ukraine’s Armed Forces joins fight against Russians
16:17
Ukraine's Defence Ministry unveils AI-powered Droid TW combat robot
16:14
Austrian parliament adopts resolution demanding return of abducted Ukrainian children
16:02
Full text of Trump's "peace plan" unveiled by Reuters
15:50
JD Vance's cousin Nate: Zelenskyy-Trump spat was "a performance for someone who wasn't in the room", possibly Putin – photo
15:30
Estonian Intelligence: Russia waging war of attrition, shows no signs of ceasefire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: