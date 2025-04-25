Russia continues to grind down Ukraine’s military through an intense war of attrition, with no evidence it is preparing for a ceasefire, according to Estonia’s Defence Forces Intelligence Centre.

Source: Estonian public broadcaster ERR, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In its weekly assessment of combat activity, published 25 April, Estonian intelligence reported an average of 137 Russian attacks per day along the front over the past week.

During the Easter period, Sunday 20 April stood out, as the number of Russian attacks dropped to 96. For the first time, aircraft were not used to strike targets on Ukrainian territory.

In addition, artillery and strike drone use fell by two-thirds on that day.

However, the following day, the number of attacks returned to previous levels, the intensity of air tactical strikes increased by 1.5 times, and deep strikes by Russian forces across Ukraine resumed.

In this context, the defence forces noted that there are still no signs of Russia preparing for a possible ceasefire. This renders public statements by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin about peace meaningless and an attempt to mislead the public, the report adds.

Russian forces continue to apply pressure along all frontline areas. Donetsk Oblast remains the main attack area.

There is high combat activity near the city of Pokrovsk, which accounts for around one-third of all daily attacks. Pressure also continues near the city of Toretsk, where Russian forces are gradually expanding a previously captured foothold.

Estonian intelligence reported that Russian attacks on other fronts have largely been unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, the report highlights as a Ukrainian success the explosion of munitions at the 51st Arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of Russia’s Ministry of Defence in the Kirzhach district of Russia’s Vladimir Oblast.

Early assessments indicate that the consequences of this explosion are comparable to the blast at the ammunition depot in the city of Toropets, Tver Oblast, in September 2024, when 30,000 tonnes of various munitions were destroyed in Russia.

Background:

Recently, UK intelligence noted that Russia’s education system is becoming increasingly ideological, which suggests that aggressive expansionist sentiments will only become more entrenched in Russian society.

Estonian Internal Security Service believes that regardless of any agreement on the war in Ukraine, the level of threat to Estonia’s internal security will not decrease.

