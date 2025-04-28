All Sections
Putin declares 3-day truce in honour of Victory Day

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 28 April 2025, 14:19
Putin declares 3-day truce in honour of Victory Day
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

The Kremlin has reported that Russian leader Vladimir Putin has unilaterally declared a "ceasefire" on the 80th anniversary of Victory Day.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Details: The "truce" on the 80th anniversary of Victory Day will reportedly be in effect from 00:00 on 7 May to 8 May, until midnight on 10 May to 11 May.

Putin’s administration stated that hostilities would be halted during this period supposedly "for humanitarian reasons."

"Russia believes that Ukraine should follow suit and also declare a truce on the 80th anniversary of the Victory," the Kremlin said.

Background:

  • Earlier, Putin had already announced an Easter truce, which supposedly meant a halt to all hostilities in Ukraine from the evening of 19 April until midnight on 20 April. Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Defence stated that Russian forces would uphold the truce only if Ukraine did the same.
  • Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would mirror any Russian ceasefire. He also proposed to extend the truce beyond 20 April if a complete silence of arms truly prevails.
  • Ukrainian defenders on most fronts did not witness the so-called "Easter truce" promised by the Russians, according to data from DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts.

