Zelenskyy criticises Orbán for anti-Ukrainian statements and engaging Ukraine in Hungarian elections

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for engaging Ukraine in the Hungarian elections and doing "very dangerous things".

Source: European Pravda; Interfax-Ukraine news agency; Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists on Saturday

Details: Commenting on Orbán's statements about the impossibility of Ukraine's accession to the EU, Zelenskyy mentioned a poll of the Hungarian opposition, indicating that "70% are in favour of Ukraine's accession to the EU" [in fact, almost 60% – ed.].

The president of Ukraine believes that the Hungarian PM's actions are related to Ukraine's involvement in the internal political struggle amid the upcoming 2026 elections.

"Just don't drag us into your elections. He [ Orbán - ed.] is actually doing it by blocking our accession to the EU. In the end, this strategy will not be a success. Why? Because people there are still supporting Ukraine," Zelenskyy is convinced.

The president also said that Orbán is doing "very dangerous things" for the European Union, and Ukraine is informing its partners about it.

"He may be against it, but he has no right to take steps to block our accession [to the EU], because it is the choice of another state. Just as we have no right to interfere in Hungary's fate," Zelenskyy explained.

Background:

Ukraine's leadership and the European Commission had ambitious plans for the pace of accession negotiations in 2025, but the Hungarian veto prevented them from proceeding.

On 29 April, Ukraine and Hungary agreed to hold regular consultations in Budapest to unblock the accession negotiations.

Budapest organised a consultative poll on Ukraine's accession to the EU, and Viktor Orbán has already publicly voted against it.

