All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy criticises Orbán for anti-Ukrainian statements and engaging Ukraine in Hungarian elections

Oleh Pavliuk, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 3 May 2025, 14:15
Zelenskyy criticises Orbán for anti-Ukrainian statements and engaging Ukraine in Hungarian elections
Stock Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for engaging Ukraine in the Hungarian elections and doing "very dangerous things".

Source: European Pravda; Interfax-Ukraine news agency; Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists on Saturday

Details: Commenting on Orbán's statements about the impossibility of Ukraine's accession to the EU, Zelenskyy mentioned a poll of the Hungarian opposition, indicating that "70% are in favour of Ukraine's accession to the EU" [in fact, almost 60% – ed.].

Advertisement:

The president of Ukraine believes that the Hungarian PM's actions are related to Ukraine's involvement in the internal political struggle amid the upcoming 2026 elections.

"Just don't drag us into your elections. He [ Orbán - ed.] is actually doing it by blocking our accession to the EU. In the end, this strategy will not be a success. Why? Because people there are still supporting Ukraine," Zelenskyy is convinced.

The president also said that Orbán is doing "very dangerous things" for the European Union, and Ukraine is informing its partners about it.

Advertisement:

"He may be against it, but he has no right to take steps to block our accession [to the EU], because it is the choice of another state. Just as we have no right to interfere in Hungary's fate," Zelenskyy explained.

Background:

  • Ukraine's leadership and the European Commission had ambitious plans for the pace of accession negotiations in 2025, but the Hungarian veto prevented them from proceeding.
  • On 29 April, Ukraine and Hungary agreed to hold regular consultations in Budapest to unblock the accession negotiations.
  • Budapest organised a consultative poll on Ukraine's accession to the EU, and Viktor Orbán has already publicly voted against it.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

HungaryZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Russian troops mount 50 assault attempts on Novopavlivka front – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukrainian uncrewed boat destroys Russian warplane for first time in history – videos
"Best conversation of all", says Zelenskyy on meeting with Trump in Rome
Ukraine destroys 77 out of 183 drones launched by Russia overnight, 73 go off radar
US prepares new sanctions against Russia – Reuters
UpdatedRussia launches attack UAVs at Kharkiv, injuring 47 people – photos
All News
Hungary
Orbán says Ukraine's EU accession threatens to destroy Hungary's economy
Kyiv and Budapest agree to hold consultations to unblock Ukraine's movement to EU
Orbán votes against EU membership for Ukraine in Hungarian poll
RECENT NEWS
17:49
Two women injured in Russian drone attack on Kherson city centre
17:07
EU condemns Russia for opening direct flights to unrecognised Abkhazia
17:00
Russian troops mount 50 assault attempts on Novopavlivka front – Ukraine's General Staff
16:46
One person injured and gas pipeline damaged in three Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka since day's start – photo
15:40
Slovak PM's party says he still plans to attend Putin's Victory Day parade
15:32
Tax office building damaged in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast – photos
15:21
"Kyiv may not see 10 May": threats from Russia follow Zelenskyy's warning about safety of Victory Parade guests
14:50
Large-scale fire starts in Kharkiv Oblast due to Russian attack – photo, video
14:15
Zelenskyy criticises Orbán for anti-Ukrainian statements and engaging Ukraine in Hungarian elections
13:45
EU ambassador calls death of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna one of Russia's most heinous war crimes
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: