Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration minister confirms Hungary's blocking of Kyiv's EU accession process

Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration and Minister of Justice, has stated that Hungary has used the principle of unanimity in EU enlargement decisions to block Ukraine's progress on the path to accession.

Source: Stefanishyna in a comment to European Pravda

Details: Stefanishyna briefly spoke about the problems encountered in the accession process during a public discussion at the Ukrainian Lunch organised by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation in Munich.

Quote: "As we speak here, one member state is blocking Ukraine's accession process to the EU – it happened just yesterday."

More details: At first, Stefanishyna did not provide any additional information. Later, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Stefanishyna admitted that it was Hungary.

Earlier, Polish broadcaster RMF 24 had reported, citing sources, that the Hungarians had blocked the opening of the first negotiation cluster.

Quote: "Indeed, our counterparts from [EU] member states have informed us that the representatives of the EU countries failed to approve an official invitation to Ukraine to open the first cluster of negotiations on EU accession. Hungary is reported to be demanding that the list of conditions imposed on Ukraine be expanded."

More details: Ukraine and the EU are preparing to enter the practical phase of negotiations, beginning with the opening of the Fundamentals cluster. Under the standard EU enlargement process, a candidate country must first agree with Brussels on two roadmaps: one for the rule of law, including human rights, and another for public administration reform. The implementation of these roadmaps will shape Ukraine’s overall progress in the negotiations.

Hungary is demanding that the EU include a third requirement in Ukraine’s accession process – a plan for the protection of national minorities.

This disagreement has completely stalled progress on starting negotiations, as no further decisions can be made without opening the Fundamentals.

It remains unclear how long the delay may last. When asked by European Pravda, Stefanishyna declined to make any predictions.

"We hope that the process will be unblocked shortly, but for now, we are waiting for details and are ready to explain what steps Kyiv is already taking in cooperation with the Hungarian minority," she said.

Background: Earlier, the EU stated that Ukraine can open all negotiations clusters by the year's end.

