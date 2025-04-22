Orbán votes against EU membership for Ukraine in Hungarian poll

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has voted in a national consultation in which Hungarians are being asked whether they support Ukraine's accession to the European Union – and he even posted photographs of himself doing it.

Source: European Pravda; Viktor Orbán on Facebook

Quote: "Brussels and the Tisza party [which opposes Orbán – ed.] support Ukraine's accession to the EU. This will destroy the Hungarian economy. We won’t allow them to decide our future over our heads. I have already voted."

Details: One of the photos released by Orbán shows him ticking the "against" box on the ballot paper under the question about support for Ukraine's EU membership.

Background:

On 5 March, Viktor Orbán announced that a consultation would be held in Hungary on support for Ukraine's EU membership.

On 19 April, ballot papers for the nationwide consultation were sent out to Hungarians, explicitly urging them to vote against.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski reacted to Orbán's initiative with a sarcastic comment.

