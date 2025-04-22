Orbán votes against EU membership for Ukraine in Hungarian poll
Tuesday, 22 April 2025, 17:56
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has voted in a national consultation in which Hungarians are being asked whether they support Ukraine's accession to the European Union – and he even posted photographs of himself doing it.
Source: European Pravda; Viktor Orbán on Facebook
Quote: "Brussels and the Tisza party [which opposes Orbán – ed.] support Ukraine's accession to the EU. This will destroy the Hungarian economy. We won’t allow them to decide our future over our heads. I have already voted."
Details: One of the photos released by Orbán shows him ticking the "against" box on the ballot paper under the question about support for Ukraine's EU membership.
Background:
- On 5 March, Viktor Orbán announced that a consultation would be held in Hungary on support for Ukraine's EU membership.
- On 19 April, ballot papers for the nationwide consultation were sent out to Hungarians, explicitly urging them to vote against.
- Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski reacted to Orbán's initiative with a sarcastic comment.
