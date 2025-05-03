"Kyiv may not see 10 May": threats from Russia follow Zelenskyy's warning about safety of Victory Parade guests
Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, and Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, have issued threats against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after he refused to agree to a three-day ceasefire for Victory Day [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.].
Source: Medvedev and Zakharova on Telegram
Details: Medvedev has lashed out at Zelenskyy over his remark that Ukraine cannot guarantee the safety of guests attending the 9 May parade in Moscow, as Russia is a foreign country and therefore beyond Kyiv’s responsibility.
Quote from Medvedev: "Who needs his guarantees? It's just a verbal provocation. Nothing more.
This scum understands that no one guarantees that Kyiv will see 10 May in case of a real provocation on Victory Day."
Details: Meanwhile, Zakharova claimed that Zelenskyy has "betrayed his own grandfather, a veteran".
Quote from Zakharova: "But today he's hit a new low: he's now threatening to physically harm veterans who will come to parades and celebrations on the holy day.
... The phrase that he 'does not guarantee security on 9 May on the territory of Russia', as this is not his area of responsibility, is naturally a direct threat."
Background: Zelenskyy has rejected Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin's idea of a three-day ceasefire.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!