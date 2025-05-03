Slovak PM's party says he still plans to attend Putin's Victory Day parade

Ján Richter, an MP from the Smer ruling party in Slovakia, has stated that Prime Minister Robert Fico is still planning to travel to the Russian capital, Moscow, for the 9 May Victory Day parade. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.].

Source: Slovak news outlet Denník N, citing Richter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Richter’s statement comes amid rumours about Fico’s health after the prime minister cancelled his 1 May schedule.

Advertisement:

While the reason for the cancellation has not been disclosed, Richter insisted that Fico remains in good physical and psychological condition.

Quote from Richter: "Perhaps it has something to do with the approach of 15 May [Fico survived an assassination attempt on 15 May last year – ed.], perhaps there is a psychological problem, he's beginning to realise that anything could have happened."

Details: He confirmed that Fico's trip to Moscow on 9 May remains on track.

Advertisement:

Fico will be the only Slovak politician to attend the celebrations in Moscow, according to the chairman of the Smer parliamentary faction.

Background:

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has been forced to cut short his visit to the United States due to a health concern.

Earlier, Vučić said he would travel to Moscow on 9 May, as he had given his word to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

On 14 April, Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, called on European leaders not to participate in military celebrations in Moscow on 9 May but instead to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine.

The European Union has also given a clear instruction to EU candidate states not to attend the 9 May parade in Moscow and not to visit Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!