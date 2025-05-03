Two women injured in Russian drone attack on Kherson city centre

Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone on the heart of the city of Kherson on the afternoon of Saturday 3 May, injuring two civilian women aged 55 and 83.

Source: Kherson Oblast State Administration; Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The Russian army attacked a central street in Kherson with a first-person view drone at around 12:50. Two women aged 55 and 83 have been injured as a result."

Details: Doctors report that the women have sustained explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusions and shrapnel wounds. An emergency medical team has taken them to hospital. Their condition is assessed as moderate.

Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office noted that Russian troops targeted the settlement of Antonivka on Saturday morning, causing shrapnel wounds to a 74-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into these incidents under Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

Background: On 2 May, Russian troops launched a drone attack on the central part of Kherson, injuring two men aged 52 and 60.

