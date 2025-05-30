All Sections
Ukraine approves EU accession positions for two clusters

Khrystyna Bondarieva Friday, 30 May 2025, 14:55
Denys Shmyhal. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers (government) on 30 May approved the country’s next negotiating positions for joining the EU in two clusters.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Shmyhal noted that these are negotiating positions for cluster 2, "Internal Market", and cluster 6, "External Relations".

He noted that the second cluster covers key areas of the EU Single Market, from the free movement of goods, services, labour and capital to competition rules and consumer protection.

The sixth cluster defines Ukraine’s role in the EU’s common foreign policy, security and defence, including its contribution to Europe’s stability and protection against the Russian threat.

Shmyhal stressed that these official documents containing Ukrainian proposals determine priorities and obligations on the path to EU membership.

Background: 

  • Brussels is developing an alternative scenario for launching accession negotiations with Ukraine that would bypass Hungary. European Pravda says initial steps to implement the plan have been taken, although officials are avoiding public statements on the matter.
  • On 27 May, János Bóka, Hungary's Minister for European Union Affairs, said that Hungary would continue to block Ukraine’s EU accession due to espionage concerns.

Read also: "Plan B" for Ukraine's EU accession: how Brussels is preparing to overcome Hungary's veto

