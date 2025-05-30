All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Microsoft exits Russian market as local subsidiary prepares for bankruptcy

Oleksii ArtemchukFriday, 30 May 2025, 19:20
Microsoft exits Russian market as local subsidiary prepares for bankruptcy
Microsoft logo. Photo: Getty Images

American tech giant Microsoft is making a final exit from Russia.

Source: The Moscow Times, an independent Amsterdam-based news outlet

Details: Its subsidiary, Microsoft Rus, is preparing to file for bankruptcy in the Moscow Arbitration Court. The main creditor in the case is Gazprombank, one of the largest banks in Russia.

Advertisement:

The reason for the court filing is Gazprombank’s lawsuit seeking to recover RUB 90.9 million (about US$1.14 million) under a technical support contract valid from September 2021 to September 2022. 

The bank accuses Microsoft Rus of failing to fulfil its obligations, despite having received full payment.

In April, the court partially satisfied the claim and ordered the company to pay around US$949,000, including unjust enrichment and interest. Additional interest will continue to accrue until the debt is fully paid.

Although Microsoft began reducing its presence in Russia after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in spring 2022, the legal entity remained in the country until the end of 2024. Only in early 2025 were its 13 branches in major cities such as Moscow, St Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok officially closed.

The official reporting shows that the company’s operating activity plummeted: revenue dropped from RUB 6.9 billion (around US$86 million) in 2021 to RUB 161.6 million (US$2 million) in 2024. Nevertheless, the company still shows a net profit of RUB 174.1 million (about US$2.2 million).

Background:

  • Russia’s Ministry of Digital Development wants to gradually restrict the operation of foreign cloud services that have domestic alternatives. 
  • Microsoft has begun disconnecting Russian companies from its cloud platforms, specifically subscriptions to Power BI, Visio and Project.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russia
Advertisement:
Kremlin staged drone attack on Putin's helicopter
Zelenskyy: Russia is doing all it can to ensure next meeting yields no results
Ukraine is ready for talks, but still waits for Russia's "memorandum" – Ukraine's foreign minister
Polish president presents Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief with one of Poland's highest honours for foreigners
US ready to discuss Russia's demands on NATO non-expansion guarantees – Trump envoy
US will withdraw from peace talks if Russia continues war – senior US diplomat
All News
Russia
Russia's envoy to UN lists ceasefire demands for Ukraine
Ukraine's foreign minister calls for sanctions after Russia's UN threats
Zelenskyy: Russia is doing all it can to ensure next meeting yields no results
RECENT NEWS
20:51
German foreign minister: We are no longer in state of clear peace with Russia
20:46
US senators working on large-scale sanctions against Russia visit Zelenskyy – photos
20:06
Kremlin staged drone attack on Putin's helicopter
19:20
Microsoft exits Russian market as local subsidiary prepares for bankruptcy
18:53
Putin orders seizure of companies that fail to fulfil defence contracts
18:50
Russia's envoy to UN lists ceasefire demands for Ukraine
18:28
Ukraine's foreign minister calls for sanctions after Russia's UN threats
18:01
Zelenskyy: Russia is doing all it can to ensure next meeting yields no results
18:00
Russian drones attack Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast: petrol station destroyed
17:15
UK intelligence analyses Russia's large-scale aerial attack on Ukraine last weekend
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: